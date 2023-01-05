Motorsports Legend Dies In Tragic Accident

Photo by Tony Welam/EKS/McKlein via CC Attribution 2.0

Action motorsports legend Ken Block, most known for his work with Hoonigan and for co-founding DC Shoes, has reportedly died.

Block, a professional rally car driver, reportedly died in a snowmobile accident near his home on Monday. His death was confirmed by Hoonigan Industries in a statement.

"It's with deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today," the statement read. "Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed."

"Ken was a legend in his ability to take a vision and make it a reality. He created an industry," Steve Arpin, one of Block's teammates, told ESPN. "But if you were lucky enough to know him, that's where the best parts of Ken surfaced. He treated his friends like gold and would create opportunities for whoever wanted to put in the work. He was everything this world needs more of, and just happened to do a lot of really cool stuff on the side."

Block co-founded DC Shoes in 1984, before eventually selling the company in 2004. He then transition to motorsports, where he later went on to become a five-time X Games medalist in RallyCross. Block also gained fame from his Gymkhana YouTube videos, which featured him stunt driving and drifting.

Ken Block was 55 years old.

