Legendary Musician Dies

There is sad breaking news from the world of music on Monday with word that Fred White, the famed drummer for "Earth, Wind & Fire," has died at the age of 67, according to TMZ. Word of White's death came from his brother and bandmate Verdine on Monday.

According to TMZ, White joined "Earth, Wind & Fire back in 1974 when he was only 19 years old and played drums on eight different albums for the band, playing on some of the band's most popular songs, including "September," "Boogie Wonderland," "Saturday Night" and "Shining Star." He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

His brothers Maurice White and Verdine White also played with him in the band, and the three of them, along with others have all been inducted into the Hall of Fame. Maurice White, who was the founder and co-lead singer of the band, died in 2016 at the age of 74 of complications of Parkinson's Disease.

According to Pitchfork, "White was a drum prodigy, touring with the likes of Donny Hathaway before finishing high school (including in the show immortalized on Donny Hathaway Live ) and joining his siblings in Earth, Wind & Fire before his 20th birthday. His arrival in the band in 1974 installed him in the twin-drummer engine room of a hitmaking powerhouse; the band’s commercial heyday began a year later with “Shining Star,” a No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100. With a mix of rousing ballads and body-moving soul, Earth, Wind & Fire became pop figureheads of the disco era. Songs like 1976’s “Saturday Nite” established the band as a transatlantic success even before “September” and “Boogie Wonderland” caused international sensations later in the decade."

He left the band in the 1980s.

