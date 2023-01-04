Hundreds Of Cruise Passengers Stranded Due to "Biofoul" Incident

Photo by Georgy Trofimov on Unsplash

There are reports that hundreds of passengers of a cruise ship are stranded due to an incident of "biofoul" off the coast of Australia, according to the BBC.

The biofoul was discovered on the ship as it prepared to attempt to dock in Adelaide, Australia. It was denied permission. According to BBC News, biofoul is "an accumulation of microorganisms, plants, algae or small animals" that "can allow invasive species to be imported into non-native habitats."

Passengers say that while they wait for the ship to be properly cleaned and inspected to allow it to dock, they have been unable to leave the ship since December 26, a week ago. They have missed four scheduled port stops in that time.

The Australian fisheries department says that "professional divers were engaged directly by the vessel line/agent to clean the hull while at anchor outside Australian waters."

In addition to the denial to dock in Australia, the ship also was denied permission to dock in New Zealand and Tasmania, leading to the "intensity of frustration and anger" to grow among passengers of the ship, according to Kenn Heydrick, one of the passengers that has been stuck aboard the ship for a week.

"I have cried repeatedly for both the significant financial hit after saving for two years and the loss of memories and experiences," another passenger told BBC.

