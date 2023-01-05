Vatican Releases New Details On Plans For Pope

Photo by Mark Bray via Creative Commons

The death of Pope Emeretius Benedict XVI was a death with no precedent in modern history as he was the first Pope to resign in 600 years, so there have been many questions about what the funeral for the Catholic church leader would look like.

Late last week, the world received warning that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI was likely in his final days with a message from the current Pope, Pope Francis, asking for prayers for the Pope Emeretus. Within days, Benedict died inside the Vatican on Saturday.

The Washington Post reported on the moments following his death, reporting that Pope Francis "was the first to rush over to see the body." Benedict's body lied in state on Monday at the Vatican, ahead of his official state funeral on Thursday.

Francis is expected to preside over the funeral, as was the final wishes of Benedict. The funeral is said to be more subdued than what would be expected upon the death of the leader of the Catholic Church, and certainly subdued from the funeral granted to the last Pope to pass away, Pope John Paul II in 2005.

Instead of delegations coming from countries all over the world, the expectation is that only two countries will send delgations -- Italy, with its proximity and deep connection with the Catholic Church, as well as Germany, where Benedict was from.

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni was among those to arrive at the Vatican to pay their respects on Monday.

