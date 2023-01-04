Judge on Influential Court Dies

Photo by Hansjörg Keller on Unsplash

Alfred Goodwin, the senior judge on the influential United States Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, has died after a historic career, according to an obituary published in Oregon Encyclopedia.

Goodwin died in late December in Happy Valley, Oregon after a long career as a judge, dating back to his original appointment as a United States District Court judge in 1969, when he was appointed by then President Richard Nixon to the seat for the District of Oregon.

He served on that court for two years, before again being appointed by Nixon, this time to the United States Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in 1971. He served on that court for the next 51 years, serving as a judge up to his death. He had been in the position of senior judge on the court since 1991.

Reporting from multiple sources indicate that Goodwin, at the time of his death, was the oldest federal judge in the country, as well as the longest-serving current federal judge.

According to the Federal Judicial Center, Goodwin graduated from the University of Oregon in 1947, before obtaining his law degree in 1951 at the University of Oregon School of Law.

Alfred Theodore Goodwin was 99 years old, and would have celebrated his 100th birthday this coming June.

