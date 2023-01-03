Republicans Clash in Profanity-Filled Closed-Door Meeting

Photo by Voice of America via Public Domain

House Republican Kevin McCarthy reportedly gave a profanity-laced speech during a closed-door Republican meeting, clashing with other members of the caucus over threats to not vote for McCarthy for speaker.

Mediate, citing a report from CNN correspondent Manu Raju says that McCarthy sparred with other Republicans during the meeting, saying that he was done negotiating with the bloc of conservatives that had opposed him.

"Yeah, we’re hearing things are getting very heated behind closed doors. Kevin McCarthy is essentially done, he’s signaling, with negotiating with his bloc of conservatives who are seeking a number of concessions to weaken the speakership, to empower them," Raju said.

"He said he’s gone so far and they have refused to get to yes, he’s raising his voice. He’s detailing everything that he has done. And he said, quote, 'I have earned this job.'"

The clash comes as several Republicans have indicated they will not vote for McCarthy, including Reps. Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz. Mediaite also reported that Gaetz and Boebert have gone as far as to suggest they will vote for a Democrat before they would vote for McCarthy.

McCarthy has also stated that the House Freedom Caucus members would possibly vote across the aisle and vote for Democrat Hakeem Jeffries. The vote for Speaker of the House is set for Tuesday.

