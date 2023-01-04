Trump Deflects Blame for Midterm Losses

Photo by Gage Skidmore via CC SA 3.0

Former President Donald Trump, in a Truth Social post on New Year's Day, deflected blame for Republican failures in the 2022 midterm elections, casting blame on the "abortion issue" and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Trump took to social media on Sunday, beginning his post by criticizing McConnell and saying that voters "disappeared" following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

"It wasn’t my fault that the Republicans didn’t live up to expectations in the MidTerms. I was 233-20," Trump wrote.

"It was the “abortion issue,” poorly handled by many Republicans, especially those that firmly insisted on No Exceptions, even in the case of Rape, Incest, or Life of the Mother, that lost large numbers of Voters."

"Also, the people that pushed so hard, for decades, against abortion, got their wish from the U.S. Supreme Court, & just plain disappeared, not to be seen again," Trump continued.

Trump-backed candidates struggled in several Senate races across the country, as Republicans failed to retake the chamber from Democrats. They faired better in the House, regaining control, but still underperformed what many had projected during the midterms.

McConnell had been one of a few voices leading up to the election that expressed doubt in some of the candidates nominated by Republicans, with the longtime GOP leader repeatedly discussing "candidate quality."

“I think there’s probably a greater likelihood the House flips than the Senate. Senate races are just different — they’re statewide, candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome,” McConnell reportedly predicted in August, according to Mediaite.

