Iconic Rock Band Announces Future Plans Following Member's Death

The iconic rock band The Foo Fighters has announced their future plans following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died last March at the age of 50 years old.

According to an Instagram post put out by the band, they have decided to continue performing in the wake of the loss of their famed drummer, while also paying tribute to Hawkins, saying that “Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were – and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward.”

“He’ll be there in spirit with all of us every night,” they added.

Hawkins had played drums for Alanis Morissette before joining The Foo Fighters in 1997, three years after it was founded by David Grohl, according to CNN.

The band played together for the first time since Hawkins' passing in September as part of a celebratory event for the late drummer. Paul McCartney, Liam Gallagher, and Brian May were among the stars that headlined the event. Hawkins' son Oliver Shane Hawkins also capped off the event by playing the drums for The Foo Fighters, taking over for his late father.

“(We) were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life,” the band wrote, adding that fans had built “a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together.”

