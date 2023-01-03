New Details Released On Motive of Machete Attack Near Times Square

Photo by AJ Colores on Unsplash

More information has been revealed about the suspect in the New Year's Eve machete attack on police near New York City's Times Square.

The suspect, 19-year-old Trevor Bickford, has been officially arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder and two charges of attempted assault. He could also still be charged with terrorism charges at a later time, according to reporting in the New York Times.

The report indicates that police believe Bickford "travelted to New York from his home in Maine to injure the police in an act of Islamic extremism." Prior to the attack, Bickford had written "a farwell letter to his family," the New York Times reports.

In the letter, he is said to have written to his mother "I fear greatly you will not repent to Allah and thereofre I hold hope in my heart that a piece of you believes so that you may be taken out of the hellfire." Police believe he converted to Islam sometime over the past couple of years, and he was "angered by the persecution of Muslims overseas, including of the Rohingya in Myanmar and the Uyghurs in China, and decided to go abroad and fight for them."

His family had then alerted law enforcement of his plans to travel overseas.

