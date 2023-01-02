Kevin McCarthy Makes Major Concessions In Bid To Become Speaker

Photo by United States Congress via Public Domain

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has made final concessions to his caucus as the vote for Speaker of the House approaches. Members of the House of Representatives will gavel in the next Congress on Tuesday, and McCarthy was his caucus's choice for speaker when they met following the midterm election in November.

However, as of Monday morning, McCarthy seemed to have enough opposition in his party to keep him from having enough votes to become speaker.

One of the big concessions those holdouts wanted was what McCarthy gave in to on Monday.

"McCarthy's central concession is allowing for any five Republican representatives to force a vote of no confidence in the speaker. He also vowed to end the practice of proxy voting and virtual participation in hearings, requiring lawmakers to be in Washington to participate in hearings and votes," according to Fox News.

In a letter to fellow Republicans that McCarthy sent on Sunday, he said, "just as the Speaker is elected by the whole body, we will restore the ability for any 5 members of the majority party to initiate a vote to remove the Speaker if so warranted."

Regarding the changes to proxy voting, McCarthy added, "Congress was never intended for Zoom, and no longer will members be able to phone it in while attending lavish international weddings or sailing on their boat. We will meet, gather and debate in person -- just as the founders envisioned."

