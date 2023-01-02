Famed Rock Star Dies Just Days After Announcing Diagnosis

Photo by Matthewvetter via CC

Just days after several publications, including our own, reported that drummer and Modest Mouse founding member Jeremiah Green had been suffering from cancer, Green has died of the disease. He was 45.

Confirmation came over the weekend that Green "laid down to rest and simply faded out," according to a statement from the band on Instagram.

It had been reported on Christmas by Green's mother, Carol Namatame, as well as from the band that Green was suffering from Stage 4 cancer, according to the New York Times.

Green's famed band, Modest Mouse, was founded in the 1990s in Washington State and had hit singles including "Ocean Breathes Salty," "Dashboard," and "Float On." The band's last album was 2021's "The Golden Casket," which was the band's first album in six years.

On Christmas Day, the band put out the following statement announcing Green's diagnosis, ""Hi. Some of you may have already heard, but I figured it would be good to hear the news directly from our camp. Jeremiah was diagnosed with cancer a short while ago, and he’s currently in treatment. It seems to be going smoothly and making a positive difference. Jeremiah, as am I, are believers in the power of positive energy, so if you would be so kind as to send "good vibes"( to quote Jeremiah) in the direction of Jeremiah and his family, that'd be great."

