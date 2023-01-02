Famed Musician and Grandson of Legendary Music Icon Dies

Photo by Bill Fairs on Unsplash

Reggae star Joseph "Jo Mersa" Marley, who was the son of Stephen Marley and grandson of legendary musician Bob Marley, has died at 31, according to a report out in Deadline.

Marley passed away on December 31, and his death was sudden.

The U.S. Sun reports that Marley was found unresponsive in his vehicle and died of a suspected asthma attack. The cause of death was said to first have been reported by radio station WZPP.

Besides being the grandson of the legendary Bob Marley, he was a top musician in his own right, releasing his debut EP "Comfortable" in 2014, before appearing on "the Grammy-winning album Strictly Roots by Morgan Heritage," according to The Sun report.

Rolling Stone notes that "In [an] interview with Rolling Stone, Marley spoke about growing up in a musical environment. “It was a very magical thing, seeing those people come around to the house and how the whole work process would happen,” he said. “I would come home and try to do homework, but I’d end up getting distracted and go peek in the studio. You would always want to run in and run out to see what was going on."'

The U.S. Sun notes some of Marley's top songs on Spotify:

Rude Bwoy (Stephen Marley, Jo Mersa Marley, Julian Marley, Damian Marley, Black Am I, Wayne Marshall, Determin) 4,840,096 streams

Mucho Humo (Farruko, Byant Myers, Jo Mersa Marley) 4,336,776 streams

Burn It Down (Jo Mersa Marley, Yohan Marley) 1,706,688 streams

Survival 76 Cypher (Skip Marley, Tifa, Agent Sasco, Tanya Stephens, Jo Mersa Marley, Kabaka Pyramid) 413,854 streams

No Way Out (Jo Mersa Marley, Black I Am) 279,864 streams

