Iconic Avengers Star Rushed To Hospital In Critical Condition

Legendary Avengers star Jeremy Renner is said to be in critical condition at a hospital on the west coast of the United States, according to Deadline.

Deadline notes that Renner is a "two-time Oscar winner," and is "the star of the returning Paramount+ series "The Mayor of Kingstown" and Marvel's "Hawkeye" series on Disney+ as well as the Avengers and Captain America films."

Renner was plowing snow on Sunday near Reno, Nevada, during a snowstorm when he suffered an accident. He was airlifted to the hospital where he is said to be in "critical but stable condition," according to Deadline.

The publication notes that Renner's spokesperson confirmed the accident and said that his family is with him at the hospital and that he is "receiving excellent care."

Renner has a home in the area, according to the report.

He is a two-time Oscar nominee, receiving nominations in 2010 for "The Hurt Locker" and 2011 for "The Town."

The Guardian notes that Renner "has become well-known for his portrayal of the superhero Clint Barton, also known as Hawkeye, in Marvel films, and for his role in the Mission Impossible film franchise."

Northern California and Nevada have been suffering from a serious storm over the past days that brought record rainfall to some areas and snowfall to others, including the area where Renner is living.

