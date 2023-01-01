Legendary Fashion Icon Dies

Photo by Michael Taylor via CC SA 4.0

Legendary designer and fashion icon Vivienne Westwood has reportedly died, according to a statement released by her company.

Westwood, known by monikers such as "the high priestess of punk" and the "Queen of Extreme," died peacefully surrounded by her family at her home in London on Thursday, according to CNN.

Born Vivienne Isabel Swire in Derbyshire, England on April 8, 1941, Westwood went on to cultivate an entire punk brand alongside Malcolm McLaren, manager for the Sex Pistols. The two operated a shop in London, which helped bolster the punk movement in 1970s Britain.

"It changed the way people looked," Westwood once told Time magazine. "I was messianic about punk, seeing if one could put a spoke in the system in some way."

From this shop, Westwood grew her status, eventually launching her first catwalk collection in 1981, focusing on a heightened view of pirates, highwaymen, and buccaneers.

In 1992, she married Andreas Kronthaler, with the two going on to co-design and operate a ready-to-wear line, which he took full control of in 2016.

"I will continue with Vivienne in my heart. We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with. Thank you darling," Kronthaler wrote in a statement announcing Westwood's death.

Along with her iconic fashion career, Westwood was also an outspoken activist on issues ranging from climate change to freedom of speech, oftentimes using her platform as a designer to voice support for protecting the planet and working against the overproduction of goods.

Vivienne Westwood was 81 years old.

