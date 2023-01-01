Legendary Fashion Icon Dies

News Breaking LIVE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DKbXJ_0jzwBnOp00
Photo byMichael Taylor via CC SA 4.0

Legendary designer and fashion icon Vivienne Westwood has reportedly died, according to a statement released by her company.

Westwood, known by monikers such as "the high priestess of punk" and the "Queen of Extreme," died peacefully surrounded by her family at her home in London on Thursday, according to CNN.

Born Vivienne Isabel Swire in Derbyshire, England on April 8, 1941, Westwood went on to cultivate an entire punk brand alongside Malcolm McLaren, manager for the Sex Pistols. The two operated a shop in London, which helped bolster the punk movement in 1970s Britain.

"It changed the way people looked," Westwood once told Time magazine. "I was messianic about punk, seeing if one could put a spoke in the system in some way."

From this shop, Westwood grew her status, eventually launching her first catwalk collection in 1981, focusing on a heightened view of pirates, highwaymen, and buccaneers.

In 1992, she married Andreas Kronthaler, with the two going on to co-design and operate a ready-to-wear line, which he took full control of in 2016.

"I will continue with Vivienne in my heart. We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with. Thank you darling," Kronthaler wrote in a statement announcing Westwood's death.

Along with her iconic fashion career, Westwood was also an outspoken activist on issues ranging from climate change to freedom of speech, oftentimes using her platform as a designer to voice support for protecting the planet and working against the overproduction of goods.

Vivienne Westwood was 81 years old.

Stay informed with News Breaking LIVE, your source for breaking news from around the globe. We offer coverage of top stories in various fields such as media, entertainment, and politics. Follow us on NewsBreak to stay up-to-date on the latest developments.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Vivienne Westwood# London# Fashion# Entertainment# Obituary

Comments / 0

Published by

Breaking News service ran by the team behind News Breaking LIVE, which published breaking news to Twitter for over 10 years

California State
42360 followers

More from News Breaking LIVE

Legendary "Earth, Wind & Fire" Musician Dies

There is sad breaking news from the world of music on Monday with word that Fred White, the famed drummer for "Earth, Wind & Fire," has died at the age of 67, according to TMZ. Word of White's death came from his brother and bandmate Verdine on Monday.

Read full story

Hundreds Of Cruise Passengers Stranded Due to "Biofoul" Incident

There are reports that hundreds of passengers of a cruise ship are stranded due to an incident of "biofoul" off the coast of Australia, according to the BBC. The biofoul was discovered on the ship as it prepared to attempt to dock in Adelaide, Australia. It was denied permission. According to BBC News, biofoul is "an accumulation of microorganisms, plants, algae or small animals" that "can allow invasive species to be imported into non-native habitats."

Read full story
2 comments

Details Released on Funeral of Pope Benedict XVI

The death of Pope Emeretius Benedict XVI was a death with no precedent in modern history as he was the first Pope to resign in 600 years, so there have been many questions about what the funeral for the Catholic church leader would look like.

Read full story
Happy Valley, OR

Judge on Influential Ninth Circuit Court Dies

Alfred Goodwin, the senior judge on the influential United States Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, has died after a historic career, according to an obituary published in Oregon Encyclopedia.

Read full story

Kevin McCarthy Falls Short in First Speaker Vote

No Speaker of the House has been elected following the first round of voting in the United States House of Representatives, as neither Republican nominee Kevin McCarthy nor Democratic nominee Hakeem Jeffries was able to reach the required total.

Read full story

Republicans Clash in Profanity-Filled Closed-Door Meeting

House Republican Kevin McCarthy reportedly gave a profanity-laced speech during a closed-door Republican meeting, clashing with other members of the caucus over threats to not vote for McCarthy for speaker.

Read full story
7 comments

Trump Deflects Blame for Midterm Losses

Former President Donald Trump, in a Truth Social post on New Year's Day, deflected blame for Republican failures in the 2022 midterm elections, casting blame on the "abortion issue" and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Read full story
5 comments

Iconic Rock Band Announces Future Plans Following Member's Death

The iconic rock band The Foo Fighters has announced their future plans following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died last March at the age of 50 years old. According to an Instagram post put out by the band, they have decided to continue performing in the wake of the loss of their famed drummer, while also paying tribute to Hawkins, saying that “Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were – and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward.”

Read full story
New York City, NY

New Details Released On Motive of Machete Attack Near Times Square

More information has been revealed about the suspect in the New Year's Eve machete attack on police near New York City's Times Square. The suspect, 19-year-old Trevor Bickford, has been officially arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder and two charges of attempted assault. He could also still be charged with terrorism charges at a later time, according to reporting in the New York Times.

Read full story
2 comments
Washington, DC

U.S. Congressman To Be Criminally Charged, Reports Say

The potential legal difficulties facing Congressman-elect George Santos are ramping up with word now that Brazil is relaunching fraud investigations against Santos, according to the New York Times in new reporting on Monday.

Read full story
34 comments

Prominent Republican Says He's Willing to Work With Democrats in Speaker Vote

In an op-ed published on Monday, a prominent Republican says that he is willing to work with Democrats to try and elect an agreeable speaker. GOP Congressman Don Bacon, a moderate Republican, says in his op-ed published to The Daily Caller that he is willing to work across the aisle with Democrats in the event that a section of the Republican caucus decides to not vote for Representative Kevin McCarthy for Speaker of the House. Currently, at least five Republicans have indicated that they may not vote for McCarthy, greatly imperiling his bid to become speaker.

Read full story
2 comments

House Republican Calls Party Leader "Part of the Swamp Cartel"

House Republican Bob Good, speaking in regards to House Minority Leader and prospective Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, says that McCarthy is "part of the swamp cartel," adding that he will not be giving him his support for speaker.

Read full story
4 comments

Kevin McCarthy Makes Major Concessions In Bid To Become Speaker

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has made final concessions to his caucus as the vote for Speaker of the House approaches. Members of the House of Representatives will gavel in the next Congress on Tuesday, and McCarthy was his caucus's choice for speaker when they met following the midterm election in November.

Read full story
4 comments

"Beatles Rival" Dies

British musician Brian Cassar, who was part of the band "Cass and the Cassanovas," who are described as being an "early rival of the Beatles," has died at the age of 86, according to published reports.

Read full story

"Massive" Blast Kills Scores of Russian Soldiers in Ukraine

A "massive" blast has killed at least 63 Russian service members in Russian-occupied Donetsk, according to the New York Times. The Times' reporting is based on a statement from the Russian Defense Ministry, which confirmed the death of 63 of its service members.

Read full story
6 comments

Famed Rock Star Dies Just Days After Announcing Diagnosis

Just days after several publications, including our own, reported that drummer and Modest Mouse founding member Jeremiah Green had been suffering from cancer, Green has died of the disease. He was 45.

Read full story
14 comments

Famed Musician and Grandson of Legendary Music Icon Dies

Reggae star Joseph "Jo Mersa" Marley, who was the son of Stephen Marley and grandson of legendary musician Bob Marley, has died at 31, according to a report out in Deadline. Marley passed away on December 31, and his death was sudden.

Read full story
4 comments
Reno, NV

Iconic Avengers Star Rushed To Hospital In Critical Condition

Legendary Avengers star Jeremy Renner is said to be in critical condition at a hospital on the west coast of the United States, according to Deadline. Deadline notes that Renner is a "two-time Oscar winner," and is "the star of the returning Paramount+ series "The Mayor of Kingstown" and Marvel's "Hawkeye" series on Disney+ as well as the Avengers and Captain America films."

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Famed Rapper Reportedly Missing

Famed rapper Theophilus London, who has had collaborations with the likes of Kanye "Ye" West, is reportedly missing, according to London's representatives. London, originally from Trinidad and Tobago, has reportedly not been heard from since July, with friends and family growing more concerned by the lack of communication. His family filed a missing persons report with the Los Angeles Police Department earlier this week, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Read full story
11 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy