House Democrat Resigns

News Breaking LIVE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XLcyZ_0jyuMzi500
Photo bySenate Democrats via CC Attribution 2.0

House Representative G.K. Butterfield, a longtime member of Congress, has announced his resignation ahead of the end of his term, as he now will move into a new lobbying position.

Representative Butterfield, a Democrat from North Carolina, announced his resignation on Friday, days before he was to leave Congress at the end of his term. Butterfield decided to not seek reelection in 2021, however, was a vocal critic of congressional maps that had made his district in North Carolina harder for Democrats, according to The Hill.

The original congressional map was eventually changed following legal challenges, with the 2022 election keeping the district blue following the election of North Carolina state Senator Don Davis winning the first district.

Butterfield, a former chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, was first elected in 2004. Had he not resigned, his current term would have ended on Tuesday at noon.

The longtime congressman's new position will revolve around lobbying and policy work, but he is legally barred from lobbying Congress for the first year that he is out of office. He is, however, able to lobby the executive branch during that first year.

“It’s another phase of my professional life, so I’m looking forward to it,” Butterfield said. “It will be a slower pace.”

Stay informed with News Breaking LIVE, your source for breaking news from around the globe. We offer coverage of top stories in various fields such as media, entertainment, and politics. Follow us on NewsBreak to stay up-to-date on the latest developments.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Politics# GK Butterfield# House of Representatives# Election 2022# Congressional Black Caucus

Comments / 3

Published by

Breaking News service ran by the team behind News Breaking LIVE, which published breaking news to Twitter for over 10 years

California State
42405 followers

More from News Breaking LIVE

Hundreds Of Cruise Passengers Stranded Due to "Biofoul" Incident

There are reports that hundreds of passengers of a cruise ship are stranded due to an incident of "biofoul" off the coast of Australia, according to the BBC. The biofoul was discovered on the ship as it prepared to attempt to dock in Adelaide, Australia. It was denied permission. According to BBC News, biofoul is "an accumulation of microorganisms, plants, algae or small animals" that "can allow invasive species to be imported into non-native habitats."

Read full story
2 comments

Details Released on Funeral of Pope Benedict XVI

The death of Pope Emeretius Benedict XVI was a death with no precedent in modern history as he was the first Pope to resign in 600 years, so there have been many questions about what the funeral for the Catholic church leader would look like.

Read full story
Happy Valley, OR

Judge on Influential Ninth Circuit Court Dies

Alfred Goodwin, the senior judge on the influential United States Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, has died after a historic career, according to an obituary published in Oregon Encyclopedia.

Read full story

Republicans Clash in Profanity-Filled Closed-Door Meeting

House Republican Kevin McCarthy reportedly gave a profanity-laced speech during a closed-door Republican meeting, clashing with other members of the caucus over threats to not vote for McCarthy for speaker.

Read full story
6 comments

Trump Deflects Blame for Midterm Losses

Former President Donald Trump, in a Truth Social post on New Year's Day, deflected blame for Republican failures in the 2022 midterm elections, casting blame on the "abortion issue" and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Read full story
5 comments

Iconic Rock Band Announces Future Plans Following Member's Death

The iconic rock band The Foo Fighters has announced their future plans following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died last March at the age of 50 years old. According to an Instagram post put out by the band, they have decided to continue performing in the wake of the loss of their famed drummer, while also paying tribute to Hawkins, saying that “Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were – and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward.”

Read full story
New York City, NY

New Details Released On Motive of Machete Attack Near Times Square

More information has been revealed about the suspect in the New Year's Eve machete attack on police near New York City's Times Square. The suspect, 19-year-old Trevor Bickford, has been officially arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder and two charges of attempted assault. He could also still be charged with terrorism charges at a later time, according to reporting in the New York Times.

Read full story
2 comments
Washington, DC

U.S. Congressman To Be Criminally Charged, Reports Say

The potential legal difficulties facing Congressman-elect George Santos are ramping up with word now that Brazil is relaunching fraud investigations against Santos, according to the New York Times in new reporting on Monday.

Read full story
24 comments

Prominent Republican Says He's Willing to Work With Democrats in Speaker Vote

In an op-ed published on Monday, a prominent Republican says that he is willing to work with Democrats to try and elect an agreeable speaker. GOP Congressman Don Bacon, a moderate Republican, says in his op-ed published to The Daily Caller that he is willing to work across the aisle with Democrats in the event that a section of the Republican caucus decides to not vote for Representative Kevin McCarthy for Speaker of the House. Currently, at least five Republicans have indicated that they may not vote for McCarthy, greatly imperiling his bid to become speaker.

Read full story
2 comments

House Republican Calls Party Leader "Part of the Swamp Cartel"

House Republican Bob Good, speaking in regards to House Minority Leader and prospective Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, says that McCarthy is "part of the swamp cartel," adding that he will not be giving him his support for speaker.

Read full story
2 comments

Kevin McCarthy Makes Major Concessions In Bid To Become Speaker

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has made final concessions to his caucus as the vote for Speaker of the House approaches. Members of the House of Representatives will gavel in the next Congress on Tuesday, and McCarthy was his caucus's choice for speaker when they met following the midterm election in November.

Read full story
4 comments

"Beatles Rival" Dies

British musician Brian Cassar, who was part of the band "Cass and the Cassanovas," who are described as being an "early rival of the Beatles," has died at the age of 86, according to published reports.

Read full story

"Massive" Blast Kills Scores of Russian Soldiers in Ukraine

A "massive" blast has killed at least 63 Russian service members in Russian-occupied Donetsk, according to the New York Times. The Times' reporting is based on a statement from the Russian Defense Ministry, which confirmed the death of 63 of its service members.

Read full story
6 comments

Famed Rock Star Dies Just Days After Announcing Diagnosis

Just days after several publications, including our own, reported that drummer and Modest Mouse founding member Jeremiah Green had been suffering from cancer, Green has died of the disease. He was 45.

Read full story
13 comments

Famed Musician and Grandson of Legendary Music Icon Dies

Reggae star Joseph "Jo Mersa" Marley, who was the son of Stephen Marley and grandson of legendary musician Bob Marley, has died at 31, according to a report out in Deadline. Marley passed away on December 31, and his death was sudden.

Read full story
3 comments
Reno, NV

Iconic Avengers Star Rushed To Hospital In Critical Condition

Legendary Avengers star Jeremy Renner is said to be in critical condition at a hospital on the west coast of the United States, according to Deadline. Deadline notes that Renner is a "two-time Oscar winner," and is "the star of the returning Paramount+ series "The Mayor of Kingstown" and Marvel's "Hawkeye" series on Disney+ as well as the Avengers and Captain America films."

Read full story
1 comments

Legendary Fashion Icon Dies

Legendary designer and fashion icon Vivienne Westwood has reportedly died, according to a statement released by her company. Westwood, known by monikers such as "the high priestess of punk" and the "Queen of Extreme," died peacefully surrounded by her family at her home in London on Thursday, according to CNN.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Famed Rapper Reportedly Missing

Famed rapper Theophilus London, who has had collaborations with the likes of Kanye "Ye" West, is reportedly missing, according to London's representatives. London, originally from Trinidad and Tobago, has reportedly not been heard from since July, with friends and family growing more concerned by the lack of communication. His family filed a missing persons report with the Los Angeles Police Department earlier this week, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Read full story
11 comments

Republican Congressman-Elect Under Federal Investigation

Recently-elected Congressman George Santos is reportedly under federal investigation after a report from The New York Times unveiled that he had repeatedly lied about his educational and business background while on the campaign trail.

Read full story
11 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy