House Democrat Resigns

Photo by Senate Democrats via CC Attribution 2.0

House Representative G.K. Butterfield, a longtime member of Congress, has announced his resignation ahead of the end of his term, as he now will move into a new lobbying position.

Representative Butterfield, a Democrat from North Carolina, announced his resignation on Friday, days before he was to leave Congress at the end of his term. Butterfield decided to not seek reelection in 2021, however, was a vocal critic of congressional maps that had made his district in North Carolina harder for Democrats, according to The Hill.

The original congressional map was eventually changed following legal challenges, with the 2022 election keeping the district blue following the election of North Carolina state Senator Don Davis winning the first district.

Butterfield, a former chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, was first elected in 2004. Had he not resigned, his current term would have ended on Tuesday at noon.

The longtime congressman's new position will revolve around lobbying and policy work, but he is legally barred from lobbying Congress for the first year that he is out of office. He is, however, able to lobby the executive branch during that first year.

“It’s another phase of my professional life, so I’m looking forward to it,” Butterfield said. “It will be a slower pace.”

