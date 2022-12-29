Bill Cosby Announces New Future Plans

Photo by The World Affairs Council of Philadelphia via CC Attribution 2.0

During a surprise radio interview with "WGH Talk" hosted by Scott Spears, actor and comedian Bill Cosby, who was only just recently released last year from prison after his case was overturned by the Pennsylvania state Supreme Court, indicated that he would soon be making a return to show business.

Cosby, 85, stated that he is expecting to begin touring again in 2023, responding to Spears' question of whether or not the comedian would be coming back to perform.

“When I come out of this, I feel that I will be able to perform and be the Bill Cosby that my audience knows me to be,” Cosby told Spears.

“Yes. Yes, because there’s so much fun to be had in this storytelling that I do. Years ago, maybe 10 years ago, I found it was better to say it after I write it," Cosby added.

Variety also reported that Cosby's representative, Andrew Wyatt, confirmed the anticipated tour, saying that the actor is “looking at spring/summer to start touring.”

Five women filed a new sexual assault lawsuit against Cosby earlier this month, using a New York law that temporarily suspends the statute of limitations for older claims of sexual assault, according to NBC News. Four of the claims stem from the late 1980s and early 1990s when Cosby was starring in the hit show "The Cosby Show." The fifth allegation comes from a former Hollywood executive who accused Cosby of raping her in 1969.

