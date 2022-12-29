Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies

Photo by Jonnie Nord via CC SA 4.0

Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died.

Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.

Bremner paid tribute to Bird, writing: "It's an irony that one of our greatest satirists, so brilliant at portraying ministers, civil servants or high-ranking officials who exuded self-satisfaction, was himself so modest and self-effacing."

"John Bird was, to the end, never pleased with himself, always feeling he should have done better, been less lazy, had a late period like Brahms, 'where everything was spare and abstract'. The reality was that he and his friend and collaborator John Fortune, together with Peter Cook, were pillars of the anti-establishment."

Bird was born in Nottingham, England, eventually meeting Fortune while the pair were at Cambridge University. The two then went on to star in the BBC comedy hit, "That Was the Week that Was."

Bird's other television appearances included "If It Moves File It," "Dangerous Brothers," "A Very Peculiar Practice," "My Father Knew Lloyd George," and "The Secret Policeman's Other Ball."

John Bird was 86 years old.

