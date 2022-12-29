Famed Actor Dies

Photo by Jonnie Nord via CC SA 4.0

Famed British actor Stephen Greif, who starred in the fourth season of "The Crown," has died, according to his representatives.

Greif's death was announced by his representatives at Michelle Braidman Associates on Twitter Monday, stating, "With great sadness we announce the death of our wonderful client Stephen Greif. His extensive career included numerous roles on screen and stage, including at the National Theatre, RSC and in the West End. We will miss him dearly and our thoughts are with his family and friends."

Greif, who played the House of Commons Speaker Sir Bernard Weatherill in the fourth season of the hit show, "The Crown," was also known for his performances in British theater, having graduated from The Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and then later performing for the Royal Shakespeare Theatre Company.

He also was part of a North American theatre tour, where he was in productions of "Richard II" and Richard III," alongside legendary actor Ian McKellen, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Across his stage career, Greif also worked alongside Albert Finney, Frank Langella, Elaine Stritch, Topol, Denholm Elliott, Felicity Kendall, Frances De La Tour, Jerry Hall, Joseph Fiennes, Lesley Manville, Laurence Olivier, Joan Plowright and Anthony Hopkins.

Alongside his role in "The Crown," Greif made his mark on television by starring in the sci-fi series, "Blake's 7," which ran from 1978 to 1981.

Stephen Greif was 78 years old.

