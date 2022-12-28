Major Airline Facing Federal Investigation

Photo by Mds08011 via CC Attribution 4.0

A major U.S. airline is facing federal investigations amid heightened scrutiny over their handling of thousands of flights that had been canceled during the Christmas holidays, stranding tens of thousands of passengers, which has been revealed to not have only been caused by the widespread winter weather than has impacted travel across the country.

Southwest Airlines was forced to cancel more than 15,000 flights over the holidays and is not expected to resume their normal operation until the new year, according to The Hill, however, federal officials are looking into the airline's handling of the cancellations, after it was revealed that the root cause of many of the problems was not weather-related.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington, the chair of the Senate Commerce Committee, have stated their intentions to look into the issue, with Cantwell stating that the committee would be investigating Southwest's system-wide meltdown, as well as their out-of-date scheduling systems.

“Many airlines fail to adequately communicate with consumers during flight cancellations. Consumers deserve strong protections, including an updated consumer refund rule,” Cantwell said in a statement.

Secretary Buttigieg says that he has spoken to leaders at Southwest and is looking to ensure that the company is providing customers with compensation for the canceled flights, as well as for their food and hotel costs that were a result of the cancellations.

“At a minimum, there needs to be cash refunds for the canceled flights, and they need to be taking care of passengers where they got stuck with meals, hotel compensation,” Buttigieg said, speaking to NBC News.

“You’ve got passengers who are stranded. You’ve got passengers who can’t get a hold of customer service. It’s an unacceptable situation and Southwest needs to step up and again take care of their passengers and their employees, many of whom are in the same boat across the country,” he added.

Southwest CEO Bob Jordan issued an apology to customers on Wednesday, saying that the company would go "above and beyond" to try and rectify the problems.

Jordan also acknowledged that their system was in dire need of an update, acknowledging stories from employees earlier this week that stated the archaic system failed to update to rapidly changing weather conditions and made it difficult to organize pilots and flight attendants to their correct locations, leading to even more issues.

“The tools we use to recover from disruption serve us well, 99 percent of the time; but clearly, we need to double down on our already existing plans to upgrade systems for these extreme circumstances so that we never again face what’s happening right now,” he said.

Southwest has canceled 2,500 flights on Wednesday, making up much of the 2,800 flight cancellations in the U.S., The Hill reports.

