Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Photo by Jeff Marquis via CC Attribution 2.0

A drummer for the Grammy Award-nominated rock band Modest Mouse has reportedly been diagnosed with late-stage cancer, according to the band's social media page.

Drummer Jeremiah Green's diagnosis was announced on Modest Mouse's Instagram page in a post written by lead singer Isaac Brock, who added that Green is undergoing treatment.

"Hi. Some of you may have already heard, but I figured it would be good to hear the news directly from our camp. Jeremiah was diagnosed with cancer a short while ago, and he’s currently in treatment. It seems to be going smoothly and making a positive difference. Jeremiah, as am I, are believers in the power of positive energy, so if you would be so kind as to send "good vibes"( to quote Jeremiah) in the direction of Jeremiah and his family, that'd be great," Brock wrote, signing the post by thanking their fans.

Green was removed from the band's recent tour due to his treatment, with his last performance coming on November 30th in Oakland, California, according to CBS News.

Jeremiah Green is a founding member of Modest Mouse, which was formed in 1992. They are best known for hits such as "Float On," "Dashboard," and "Ocean Breathes Salty." Their 2004 album "Good News for People Who Love Bad News" was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Album, and "Float On" was nominated for Best Rock Song.

