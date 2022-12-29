UFC Star Suspended

Photo by Andrius Petrucenia via CC SA 2.0

UFC star Jeff Molina has reportedly been suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) after he recently withdrew from the upcoming UFC Fight Night in LAs Vegas on January 14th, according to ESPN.

The reason for the 25-year-old's suspension is not clear, with a source with access to the Association of Boxing Commissions and Combative Sports (ABC) internal database saying that the suspension is labeled as "uncategorized."

Molina, a flyweight, was set to take on Jimmy Flick at the UFC Fight Night event on January 14th, but withdrew from the fight. He has since been replaced by Charles Johnson.

His withdrawal came after the UFC announced that they would ban any fighters linked to MMA coach James Krause, who is currently suspended alongside one of his fighters, Darrick Minner, while the NSAC undertakes an investigation of suspicious betting activity associated with Minner's November 5th fight with Shayilan Nuerdanbieke.

Molina has reportedly since been linked to the investigation which spans multiple government entities, including the FBI. The FBI has reportedly been gathering information and has spoken to those involved in the Minner-Nuerdanbieke fight.

The fight is being investigated after a significant betting line move occurred in the hours before the event. Minner then lost the fight via TKO in the first round after he appeared to show that he injured his left leg. Multiple sportsbooks have stated that they noticed unusual betting interest for Nuerdanbieke to win via first-round knockout, with the line moving from -220 to -420 in his favor.

