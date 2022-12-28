Major New Details Revealed in Trump Probe

Photo by Gage Skidmore via CC SA 3.0

New details have emerged from the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th insurrection at the United States Capitol, as newly released transcriptions show that former Trump White House Aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified that Mark Meadows burned documents during the final weeks of the administration.

Hutchinson's May 17th testimony revealed that Meadows, then the White House Chief of Staff, had burned documents in his own fireplace in the final weeks of the Trump presidency, with Hutchinson testifying that she had seen him do it at least once in December of 2020, after a meeting with Representative Scott Perry, according to Politico.

“The Presidential Records Act only asks that you keep the original copy of a document. So, yes,” Hutchinson said when asked if she saw him use the fireplace to burn documents.

“However, I don’t know if they were the first or original copies of anything,” she continued. “It’s entirely possible that he had put things in his fireplace that he also would have put into a burn bag that there were duplicates of or that there was an electronic copy of.”

Hutchinson also clarified that she was unsure what documents had been burned, only that she was aware of documents being burned around a dozen times.

“I want to say once a week or twice — it’s — I can recall specific times that I did,” Hutchinson also said, according to testimony reported by The New York Times. “Maybe a dozen, maybe just over a dozen, but this is over a period, December through mid-January too, which is when we started lighting the fireplace.”

