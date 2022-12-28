West Point Makes Major Policy Change Over Confederate Monuments

Photo by Holzman Moss Bottino Architecture via CC SA 4.0

The U.S. Military Academy at West Point has begun enacting a major policy change regarding Confederate monuments at the campus, with the academy deciding to remove statutes and rename multiple locations, according to Mediaite.

West Point has reportedly begun to remove the monuments and symbols from the Confederacy, including renaming multiple locations named after Robert E. Lee, an alumnus and former superintendent of the service academy, according to CNN anchor Amara Walker, giving an update on the process.

The changes were first approved by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in October, with the changes marking one of several recommendations from a Congressional panel.

Superintendent Lt. Gen. Steve Gilland wrote to the West Point community last week announcing that the academy would begin the process “to remove, rename or modify assets and real property at [West Point] that commemorate or memorialize the Confederacy or those who voluntarily served with the Confederacy.”

During their winter break, West Point is expected to take a portrait of General Lee from the library, a stone bust of Lee would be removed from a plaza, and a bronze triptych would also be removed from a plaza. All of these items will be moved to storage.

The full changes are expected to be a "multi-phased approach," according to CNN Pentagon correspondent Oren Liebermann, but the exact amount of time to fully complete the process of removal is not known.

