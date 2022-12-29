UFC Legend Dies

Photo by Mark Richardson via CC Attribution 2.0

Legendary fighter Stephan Bonnar, a key figure in the growth and spread of the UFC, has reportedly died, according to The Associated Press.

Bonnar reportedly died late last week following "presumed heart complications while at work," according to a statement released by the UFC. No further details regarding his death were released.

Bonnar has not fought in the UFC since 2014. He was the runner-up in the inaugural season of "The Ultimate Fighter," the fighting championship's reality show. While he did not win, his fight with Forrest Griffin brought prominence to the competition, with the viral attention launching the UFC into the spotlight and helping to grow the now long-running reality show.

“Stephan Bonnar was one of the most important fighters to ever compete in the Octagon,” UFC president Dana White said in the statement. “His fight with Forrest Griffin changed the sport forever, and he will never be forgotten. The fans loved him, related to him and he always gave them his best. He will be missed.”

In his seven-year UFC career, Bonnar only went 17-9, according to CNN, but the impact he had on the competition was apparent, as "The American Psycho," was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2013.

Stephan Bonnar was 45 years old.

