Golf Icon Dies Suddenly During Christmas Celebrations

Photo by Martin Addison via CC SA 2.0

Golf icon and winningest golfer in history Kathy Whitworth has reportedly died unexpectedly during Christmas celebrations with her family, according to The Associated Press.

Whitworth, who owns the record for most victories by a single person in a single professional tour, reportedly died on Christmas Eve during celebrations, according to her longtime partner, Bettye Odle.

“Kathy left this world the way she lived her life — loving, laugh and creating memories,” Odle said in a statement released by the LPGA Tour.

Whitworth, whose incredible victories spanned nearly a quarter-century, was also the first woman to win $1 million for her career with the LPGA. Her cause of death is unknown, with Odle only saying that she passed during celebrations on Christmas Eve with her friends and family. She was 83.

Over the course of her career, Whitworth was named AP Female Athlete of the Year in 1965 and 1967. She was also inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1982.

She was the LPGA player of the year seven times in an eight-year span, won the Vare Trophy for the lowest scoring average seven times, and she was the leading money winner in eight seasons. However, her most incredible mark was her 88 victories, a total that remains untouched.

“I don’t think about the legacy of 88 tournaments,” Whitworth once said. “I did it because I wanted to win, not to set a record or a goal that no one else could surpass. I’m not some great oddity. I was just fortunate to be so successful. What I did in being a better player does not make me a better person.

“When I’m asked how I would like to be remembered, I feel that if people remember me at all, it will be good enough.”

