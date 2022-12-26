New Details Revealed in Fall of Disgraced Finance CEO

Photo by Float Conference via CC Attribution 3.0

New details have been released following an investigation into the events leading up to the resignation of prominent celebrity and former Gravity Payments CEO Dan Price.

According to reporting from The Seattle Times, Price had been prone to "explosive" outbursts and had become fixated on cultivating a compassionate public persona, so much so that any employees who questioned the former CEO would be pushed out of the company, with Price even once comparing himself to Jewish people in Nazi Germany.

The incident reportedly occurred after two marketing employees decided against Price's idea to show him cutting down fish nets, supposedly to symbolize the company cutting out the red tape in credit card payments. According to an employee, Price then likened himself to Jewish people who had been oppressed by the Nazis.

The Seattle Times, which interviewed more than two dozen former Gravity employees, described a toxic work environment where workers were expected to "worship" Price or be ousted.

“You see the Dan in the news where he’s very charming and polished and then you’d hear these behind-the-scenes stories,” said Caitlin Palfenier, a former Gravity recruiter, speaking to the Times. “He either wants you to worship him or, if you don’t worship him, he wants you to be afraid enough to not do anything about it.”

Gravity has reportedly not commented on the allegations.

Price stepped down as CEO of Gravity in August of this year following several allegations of sexual misconduct. He first brought prominence to himself and the company after founding it in 2004, eventually naming it Gravity Payments in 2008.

Price again brought in headlines after he vowed to slash his own salary from $1 million to $70,000, while also raising the minimum pay at the company to $70,000.

