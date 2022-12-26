ABC News Journalist Dies Suddenly

Photo by Jim Henderson via Public Domain

Employees at ABC News are mourning the death of the executive producer of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" after he passed unexpectedly late last week, The Hill reports.

Dax Tejera, who had been executive producer for "This Week" since last December, reportedly died Friday night due to a heart attack at the age of 37. His death was first announced by ABC News' Rachel Scott during the Saturday episode of "World News Tonight."

“Dax will be deeply missed here by all of us at ABC News,” Scott said.

ABC President Kim Goodwin confirmed the death in a memo sent out to employees, saying that Tejera's contributions to the show “shined every Sunday morning.”

"Coming into this role during an extremely uncertain time, his vision has helped ‘This Week’ climb to new heights — the program is now #1 in Adults 25-54 for the first time in six years,” Godwin had said previously when Tejera was first appointed to executive producer.

Tejera began his work at ABC in 2017, serving as a senior producer for their Washington bureau. He also produced broadcasts across the country remotely when former President Donald Trump met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Prior to his work at ABC News, Tejera was also a producer at MSNBC and worked an assignment as an editor and researcher for NBC News.

Tejera is survived by his wife and two daughters.

