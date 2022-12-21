"General Hospital" Star Dies

Photo by Jonnie Nord via CC SA 4.0

Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the show "General Hospital," has reportedly died, according to Variety.

Johnson's death was announced by Frank Valentini, executive producer for "General Hospital."

“I am heartbroken about the loss of the incredible Sonya Eddy. I truly loved her not only as an actress, but as a friend. The lights in the hub of the nurse’s station will now be a little dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set. On behalf of the entire GH cast and crew, we send our deepest sympathy to her family, friends and fans. She will be very missed.” Valentini said in a statement.

Eddy joined the hospital drama in 2006, playing the role of nurse Johnson for 543 episodes over the course of her career. Johnson, the head nurse, was the mother of Stan Johnson, who was killed off of the show in 2007.

Born in Concord, Calif., on June 17, 1967, Eddy attended college at the University of California, Davis, graduating in 1992. Her first acting role came in 1990, however, with Ruby Dee’s play “Zora Is My Name.”

Throughout her career, Eddy also had roles on shows such as “Married…With Children,” “The Drew Carey Show,” “Murphy Brown,” “Seinfeld,” “Home Improvement” and a recurring role in “Joan of Arcadia.”

