Prominent Democrat Appointed to New Position

Photo by Ted Eytan via CC SA 2.0

The State Department has announced that former Democratic House Representative Joe Kennedy has been appointed to be the United States special envoy to Northern Ireland, according to The Hill.

Former Rep. Kennedy's new role is expected to focus on advancing economic development in Northern Ireland, as well as encouraging investment opportunities. The appointment is anticipated to strengthen U.S. relations with the country and reaffirm the 1998 Belfast/Good Friday Agreement, which ended the Northern Ireland conflict.

The United Kingdom's recent exit from the European Union has stirred worries about the possibility of a hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland, but President Joe Biden has repeated his support for protecting the agreement since taking office.

Kennedy served as a Representative for the state of Massachusetts from 2013 to 2021 before stepping down from the position to challenge Senator Ed Markey. Kennedy lost his bid for the seat during the Democratic primary. Since leaving office, he has appeared as a political analyst on CNN and founded "Project Groundwork," an initiative aimed at boosting local community organizing efforts.

Kennedy is the grandson of former Attorney General Robert Kennedy, former President John F. Kennedy’s brother. He is also the great-nephew of the late Senator Ted Kennedy (D-Mass.), who was a close colleague of President Biden in the Senate.

Stay informed with News Breaking LIVE, your source for breaking news from around the globe. We offer coverage of top stories in various fields such as media, entertainment, and politics. Follow us on NewsBreak to stay up-to-date on the latest developments.