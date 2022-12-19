January 6th Chair "Convinced" Trump Will be Charged by DOJ

Photo by Gage Skidmore via CC SA 2.0

House January 6th Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson of Mississippi says that he is "convinced" that former President Donald Trump will be charged by the Department of Justice following the committee's referrals, The Hill reports.

Rep. Thompson, speaking to CNN, says that he believes the DOJ will charge the former president, saying that "no one" is above the law.

“If the evidence is as we presented it, I’m convinced the Justice Department will charge former President Trump. No one, including a former president, is above the law,” Thompson said, speaking to CNN's Jake Tapper.

Thompson and the rest of the January 6th panel revealed on Monday that they would be making four criminal referrals to the DOJ for Trump: obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the U.S., conspiracy to make a false statement and efforts to “incite,” “assist” or “aid or comfort” an insurrection.

While the referrals do carry weight, they mostly serve as a symbolic gesture. The Department of Justice will ultimately have to decide whether or not to charge Trump with any crimes.

“The committee looked at it long and hard. And from my vantage point, we couldn’t do anything except make the referral,” Thompson continued. “It was clear in our review, it was clear in evaluation of the evidence uncovered by our committee that those actions taken by former President Trump clearly created a problem for this country, and we were all concerned about it. But we’re concerned about it to the point, Jake, that we moved it to the Justice Department.”

