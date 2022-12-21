Congressman Accused of Lying Throughout Resume

Photo by Jackson Lanier via CC SA 4.0

George Santos, who became the first openly-gay non-incumbent Republican to win a seat in Congress during the 2022 midterms, has been accused of fabricating much of his employment and academic history in his resume, according to Business Insider.

Business Insider, citing an investigation by The New York Times, reports that Santos made multiple misrepresentations about his history. Firstly, he has claimed to have worked for both Goldman Sachs, however, a spokesperson for the company says that there is no evidence that he was ever employed.

Second, Santos has claimed that he was an "associate asset manager" at Citigroup, but a spokesperson for that company also was unable to certify that he was actually employed, also stating that the company sold off its asset management operations in 2005, five years before Santos allegedly graduated college.

In their investigation, the Times was also unable to verify Santos' charity "Friends of pets United" with the IRS, with a beneficiary of the charity saying that they never received any of the money generated via fundraising.

Santos was also evicted from two residencies in New York, while later claiming to be a landlord in 2021, despite not having any properties listed on financial disclosure forms. The Times claims they tried to interview Santos at the address where he is registered to vote, but the person who answered says they are unfamiliar with him.

Lastly, Santos has previously stated he graduated from Baruch College and the National Republican Campaign Committee website says he went to New York University as well, however, neither establishment was able to verify that he was ever enrolled.

Santos, who was part of the Republicans' big win in New York during the midterm election, was elected to represent a Long Island district currently held by Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi.

