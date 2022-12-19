Georgia Democrat's Campaign Reportedly in Massive Debt Following Election

Photo by Gage Skidmore via CC SA 2.0

Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams' campaign is reportedly in around $1 million in debt following Abrams' loss in the 2022 election, according to Axios.

Abrams' campaign, which raised over $100 million during the course of her second campaign for Georgia governor, reportedly owes more than $1 million to vendors, according to campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo, speaking to Axios.

Abrams has been praised for her ability to fundraise, reaching close to presidential levels of fundraising during the campaign, but the funding reportedly waned during the closing months, with Groh-Wargo claiming it was due to a “cavalcade of negative press and negative polling."

Now, former staffers say that they are without paychecks, with almost 180 of them being notified that their paychecks were cut off a week after the November election. Governor Brian Kemp's staff was reportedly paid through November with bonuses, while Senator Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker's campaigns were paid through December.

“I figured, $100 million? They should be able to pay me until December,” a former Abrams staffer stated.

The Abrams campaign was reportedly spending around $2-3 million in ad buys per week in early October, but was forced to cut down to $825,000 in the final week due to the poor cash flow. During that final week, her opponent, Brian Kemp, spent over $2.6 million.

To help make up the debt, the Abrams campaign has started contacting brokers to sell donor and voter contact databases to try and work down the amount.

