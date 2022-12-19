Prominent Republican Calls for Election Officials to be "Locked Up"

Photo by Terri Sewell via Public Domain

Arizona Republican and defeated gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, speaking to a crowd at a Turning Point USA event, has called for the arrest of election officials in the state, again repeating allegations that the election was fraudulent, The Hill reports.

Lake, speaking to a crowd of conservatives at Turning Point USA's America Fest, discussed the election campaign, again repeating her allegations that Secretary of State and gubernatorial victor Katie Hobbs had committed election fraud, while also calling election officials "crooks" who needed to be "locked up."

The former news anchor also stated that her pronouns were "I won," also calling the Maricopa County election systems a "house of cards."

“I think they’re all wondering what I’m going to do,” Lake told the crowd. “I’ll tell you what, I’m not going to just knock that house of cards over. We’re going to burn it to the ground.”

Officials in Maricopa County have dismissed Lake's claims, saying that while they did experience some issues with ballots during election day, multiple backup alternatives were provided to voters and the results of the election were not impacted. Lake has since sued, claiming that 300,000 ballots were tabulated incorrectly, calling election officials "magicians" who had the ballots mysteriously disappear.

Hobbs and Maricopa County have asked a judge to dismiss the lawsuit, denying all claims that it was a fraudulent result.

Defeated Arizona Republican secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem recently had his challenge to the election results dismissed in court, based on similar allegations.

