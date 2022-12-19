CNN Reporter Dies

Photo by The Peabody Awards via CC Attribution 2.0

Award-winning investigative journalist Drew Griffin has reportedly died following a prolonged battle with cancer, according to CNN.

Griffin, the highly-acclaimed investigative journalist for CNN, reportedly died Saturday. He had apparently kept his illness a secret from colleagues and had continued his reporting up until the day he died.

“Drew’s death is a devastating loss to CNN and our entire profession,” CNN CEO Chris Licht said in a note to staff. “A highly acclaimed investigative journalist, Drew’s work had incredible impact and embodied the mission of this organization in every way.”

Over his career, Griffin worked on hundreds of stories while spending nearly two decades on CNN's investigative team. During his time with CNN, he was nominated for several prestigious awards, including Peabodys, Murrows, and Emmy awards for his documentaries.

“Fearless and artful at the same time, he knew how to push a story forward to its limits, but also tell it in a way that would make everyone understand,” CNN Executive Vice President of Programming Michael Bass said. “How many times has he chased an unwilling interviewee? How many times has he spoken truth to power? How many times has he made a difference on something important … It was an honor to be his colleague and to be witness to his work and the ways it changed the world.”

Most recently, Griffin had covered the aftermath of the January 6th riot at the Capitol, confronting election deniers, and was cited in court filings by the Department of Justice and House select committee for his investigations of the incident.

Griffin also worked as a breaking news reporter during notable events such as Hurricane Harvey, where he appeared to rescue a man from a sinking pickup truck while on-air.

Drew Griffin was 60 years old.

