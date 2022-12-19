Trump Expected To Be Criminally Referred

Photo by Gage Skidmore

The United States House of Representatives’ Select Committee Investigating January 6 is expected to vote on Monday to refer criminal charges against former President Donald Trump, according to multiple reports.

The former president is expected to be charged with at least three crimes, including insurrection, obstruction of an official proceeding, and conspiracy to defraud the government of the United States of America, according to Politico.

The vote will come on Monday in the final official meeting of the committee, which is chaired by Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, a Democrat. The second in command of the committee is Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, a Republican. She will depart the House of Representatives when the term ends.

Speaking to CNN’s Jake Tapper on the channel’s “State of the Union” Sunday morning program, Rep. Adam Schiff, a Democrat of California, says that he believes that there is enough evidence out there to charge Trump.

“I think that the evidence is there that Donald Trump committed criminal offenses in connection with his efforts to overturn the election, and viewing it as a former prosecutor, I think there’s sufficient evidence to charge the president.”

“I don’t know what the Justice Department has. I do know what’s in the public record. The evidence seems pretty plain to me,” Schiff said, according to a report in Insider.

Following the final formal meeting of the committee, the committee is expected to release its full final report on Wednesday ahead of the expected disbanding of the committee once Republicans take over the House of Representatives in January.