Trump Expected To Be Criminally Referred

News Breaking LIVE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pTPK3_0jmzzmfE00
Photo byGage Skidmore

The United States House of Representatives’ Select Committee Investigating January 6 is expected to vote on Monday to refer criminal charges against former President Donald Trump, according to multiple reports.

The former president is expected to be charged with at least three crimes, including insurrection, obstruction of an official proceeding, and conspiracy to defraud the government of the United States of America, according to Politico.

The vote will come on Monday in the final official meeting of the committee, which is chaired by Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, a Democrat. The second in command of the committee is Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, a Republican. She will depart the House of Representatives when the term ends.

Speaking to CNN’s Jake Tapper on the channel’s “State of the Union” Sunday morning program, Rep. Adam Schiff, a Democrat of California, says that he believes that there is enough evidence out there to charge Trump.

“I think that the evidence is there that Donald Trump committed criminal offenses in connection with his efforts to overturn the election, and viewing it as a former prosecutor, I think there’s sufficient evidence to charge the president.”

“I don’t know what the Justice Department has. I do know what’s in the public record. The evidence seems pretty plain to me,” Schiff said, according to a report in Insider.

Following the final formal meeting of the committee, the committee is expected to release its full final report on Wednesday ahead of the expected disbanding of the committee once Republicans take over the House of Representatives in January.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Donald Trump# January 6 Committee# Congress# Justice Department# Politics

Comments / 21

Published by

Breaking News service ran by the team behind News Breaking LIVE, which published breaking news to Twitter for over 10 years

California State
41659 followers

More from News Breaking LIVE

Reality Television Star Suddenly Dies

Reality television star Jamie Lopez has suddenly died at the age of 37, according to TV Insider. The news of Lopez’ death was originally posted on Monday by the Babydollbeautycouture Instagram account.

Read full story
5 comments

IRS Accused Of Breaking Policy For Trump

Democrats in the House Ways and Means Committee claimed on Tuesday that former President Donald Trump's tax returns were not audited for his first two years in office, according to the New York Times.

Read full story
6 comments
Denver, CO

Former NFL Star Reportedly Battling Severe Disease

Photo byMass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrea Perez via Public Domain. Former Denver Broncos star and Super Bowl-winning running back Ronnie Hillman is reportedly in hospice due to a severe illness, according to TMZ.

Read full story
2 comments

Famed Rock Star Dies

Photo byBag-O-Bucks/A & M Records via Public Domain. Famed rock star and member of the band "The Tubes" Rick Anderson has died, according to Billboard. Anderson reportedly died late last week, according to the band, after singer Re Styles died earlier this year in April. The band announced the death via Instagram, posting a series of photos. No additional details were released regarding his death.

Read full story
3 comments
Georgia State

Watergate Prosecutor Says Trump is "Going to be Indicted"

A prosecutor from the Watergate scandal and former assistant U.S. attorney says that he believes former President Donald Trump will be indicted by both Georgia officials and the federal government after Trump received multiple criminal referrals from the January 6th committee, The Hill reports.

Read full story
49 comments

"General Hospital" Star Dies

Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the show "General Hospital," has reportedly died, according to Variety. Johnson's death was announced by Frank Valentini, executive producer for "General Hospital."

Read full story
1 comments

Prominent Democrat Appointed to New Position

The State Department has announced that former Democratic House Representative Joe Kennedy has been appointed to be the United States special envoy to Northern Ireland, according to The Hill.

Read full story
2 comments

January 6th Chair "Convinced" Trump Will be Charged by DOJ

House January 6th Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson of Mississippi says that he is "convinced" that former President Donald Trump will be charged by the Department of Justice following the committee's referrals, The Hill reports.

Read full story
11 comments
New York City, NY

Congressman Accused of Lying Throughout Resume

George Santos, who became the first openly-gay non-incumbent Republican to win a seat in Congress during the 2022 midterms, has been accused of fabricating much of his employment and academic history in his resume, according to Business Insider.

Read full story
16 comments
Georgia State

Georgia Democrat's Campaign Reportedly in Massive Debt Following Election

Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams' campaign is reportedly in around $1 million in debt following Abrams' loss in the 2022 election, according to Axios. Abrams' campaign, which raised over $100 million during the course of her second campaign for Georgia governor, reportedly owes more than $1 million to vendors, according to campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo, speaking to Axios.

Read full story
34 comments
Arizona State

Prominent Republican Calls for Election Officials to be "Locked Up"

Arizona Republican and defeated gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, speaking to a crowd at a Turning Point USA event, has called for the arrest of election officials in the state, again repeating allegations that the election was fraudulent, The Hill reports.

Read full story
30 comments

CNN Reporter Dies

Award-winning investigative journalist Drew Griffin has reportedly died following a prolonged battle with cancer, according to CNN. Griffin, the highly-acclaimed investigative journalist for CNN, reportedly died Saturday. He had apparently kept his illness a secret from colleagues and had continued his reporting up until the day he died.

Read full story
2 comments

Trump Calls Out "Political Hacks" Who "Are Corrupt Cowards Who Hate Our Country"

Despite not being back posting on Twitter (even though his account was reinstated by new Twitter chief Elon Musk weeks ago), Trump continues to make headlines with what he posts on his own social media platform, Truth Social, which launched earlier this year.

Read full story
23 comments

Top Democratic Senator Evasive When Asked If They Will Change Parties

Top Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia is refusing to disclose whether he is considering leaving the Democratic party to become an independent, or even switch sides all together and join the Republican Party, according to Insider.

Read full story
5 comments

Biden Expected To Make Major Kennedy Announcement

The White House is expected to announce in the coming days that former United States Congressman Joe Kennedy III will be the next special envoy to Northern Ireland for economic affairs, according to new reporting in CNN.

Read full story
7 comments

House to Hold Crucial Trump Meeting

The House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee is expected to meet early next week in a crucial meeting that will decide what the committee will do with former President Donald Trump's tax information before Democrats lose control of the committee in January.

Read full story
8 comments

Top Republican Vows to do "Whatever it Takes to Win"

Incoming National Republican Senatorial Committee Chair Steve Daines that he is willing to do "whatever it takes" in order to secure a Republican majority in the Senate, according to Fox News.

Read full story
16 comments

EU Threatens Sanctions Against Twitter

The European Union has reportedly threatened Twitter with sanctions after the social media giant suspended several journalists this week after owner Elon Musk said they shared information from another suspended account that tracked his air travel, Mediaite reports.

Read full story
3 comments
Syracuse, NY

Legendary College Basketball Star Dies

College basketball star and former head coach Louis Orr has reportedly died following a battle with pancreatic cancer, according to The Associated Press. Orr, who was a standout basketball player at Syracuse University, reportedly died Thursday, according to a statement released by his family.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy