Trump Calls Out "Political Hacks" Who "Are Corrupt Cowards Who Hate Our Country"

Despite not being back posting on Twitter (even though his account was reinstated by new Twitter chief Elon Musk weeks ago), Trump continues to make headlines with what he posts on his own social media platform, Truth Social, which launched earlier this year.

The former Republican president, who left office in 2021 after four years in office, is again blasting the House Select Committee that is investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the United States Capitol.

In the post to Truth Social, Trump said, "The Unselect Committee of political hacks are the same group that came up with the RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA HOAX, not to mention many others. They are Corrupt cowards who hate our Country,"

He later added, "Republicans and Patriots all over the land must stand strong and united against the Thugs and Scoundrels of the Unselect Committee. It will be a dark period in American history, but with darkness comes light!!!"

The comments, which were made on Sunday morning, come as the committee is expected to meet on Monday to decide whether to issue any criminal referrals, recommending that the United States Justice Department criminally charge the former president.

Politico has reported that the committee likely will recommend that Trump be criminally charged with several allegations, including insurrection, obstruction of an official proceeding, and conspiracy to defraud the United States government.

Following the committee’s final formal meeting on Monday, the committee is expected to release its final full report on Wednesday ahead of the Christmas holiday.

The committee is expected to be shut down in early January when Republicans take control of the House of Representatives.

