Top Democratic Senator Evasive When Asked If They Will Change Parties

Top Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia is refusing to disclose whether he is considering leaving the Democratic party to become an independent, or even switch sides all together and join the Republican Party, according to Insider.

In an appearance on CBS’ “Face The Nation on Sunday morning, Manchin, a Democrat in a very red state, was asked by host Margaret Brennan if “he saw any value in becoming an Independent and not being affiliated with a political party.”

In response, Manchin was non-commital and instead said he is focusing on the Inflation Reduction Act legislation that is being considered and “seeing how that plays out.”

In full, Manchin said “Let’s see how that plays out. Now, I’ll let you know later what I decide to do. But right now, I have no intention of changing anything except working for West Virginians, trying to give them more opportunities, better quality of lice, and basically making sure our country is energy secured.”

Manchin had previously said he serves as “an Independent voice, not a political party.”

The comments come following a decision by fellow Democrat Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona to switch her party registration and become an Independent. She is still expected to caucus with the Democrats in the Senate.

