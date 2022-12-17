Biden Expected To Make Major Kennedy Announcement

Photo by White House

The White House is expected to announce in the coming days that former United States Congressman Joe Kennedy III will be the next special envoy to Northern Ireland for economic affairs, according to new reporting in CNN.

Kennedy served in Congress and then ran for the U.S. Senate in Massachusetts in 2020. He lost in the Democratic primary to incumbent Senator Edward Markey.

The move would install an envoy to a position that has stood empty for multiple years, ever since Mick Mulvaney left at the end of the Trump administration, CNN notes.

Kennedy is a member of the long-time Democratic political dynasty Kennedy family, and would become the third member of the Kennedy family to serve “in a diplomatic post” under current U.S. President Joe Biden. “​​Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of former President John F. Kennedy, is Biden’s ambassador to Australia, and Victoria Kennedy, the widow of the late Sen. Ted Kennedy, is currently ambassador to Austria.”

Kennedy is expected to take the job at a time when there is “Brexit-related tension in Northern Ireland, months ahead of the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday agreement, which ended decades of sectarian violence in Northern Ireland.”

The post was first filled by Sen. George Mitchell in the 1990s under former President Bill Clinton.

