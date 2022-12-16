House Democrats Looking to Bar Trump from Holding Office

Photo by Gage Skidmore via CC SA 3.0

A group of House Democrats has introduced legislation that would bar former President Donald Trump from holding any federal office in the future under the 14th Amendment.

40 House Democrats, led by Representative David Cicilline of Rhode Island, introduced the legislation Thursday, according to a statement from the congressman. It cites Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which prohibits someone from holding federal office if they were found to have engaged in "insurrection or rebellion."

The group of Democrats says that Trump's involvement in the January 6th riot at the Capitol bars him from holding office under the amendment. The bill cites testimony and evidence showing the former president's involvement and states that Trump encouraged the violence while trying to intimidate officials when they refused to back his claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

“The 14th Amendment makes clear that based on his past behavior, Donald Trump is disqualified from ever holding federal office again and, under Section 5, Congress has the power to pass legislation to implement this prohibition,” Rep. Cicilline said.

Cicilline also served as the impeachment manager during Trump's first impeachment. He had previously sent a letter out to try and gather cosponsors and supporters for the bill to bar Trump from office.

Trump announced last month that he would run for the Republican nomination for president in 2024, where he could possibly face challenges from several others in the GOP, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has risen in popularity in recent polls.

