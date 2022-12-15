CNN Cancels Award-Winning Show

Photo by David/Flickr

CNN is reportedly canceling actor Stanley Tucci's award-winning show, ‘Searching for Italy," as a tightened budget has forced the network to make extensive cuts throughout the organization and restructure its programming slate, according to Mediaite.

Tucci confirmed that the show, which has won multiple Emmy Awards, has been dropped by CNN, but the actor says that he is hopeful they will be able to latch on to another platform for the show's third season. He spoke on the cancellation while on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

"Will there be a season three?” Fallon asked.

“Yes. I hope there will be. Unfortunately, CNN has canceled all of their original programming, so hopefully we’ll end up on another streamer network, we don’t know,” Tucci revealed.

“It’s wonderful,” Tucci also stated. “It, you know, look, when the show came out, we were, you know — it was during the pandemic. During lockdown. So we had a captive audience. I mean, and people were desperate to get out and they sort of lived vicariously through us.”

"Searching for Italy" debuted in 2021, running for two seasons on CNN. The show detailed Tucci's travels throughout Italy, experiencing the food and culture of the various regions around the country. The show was nominated for seven Primetime Emmy Awards, winning the award for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series for both seasons it has run.

