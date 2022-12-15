Top Congressman Says Trump "Absolutely Guilty of a Crime"

Photo by Gage Skidmore via CC SA 2.0

Congressman Adam Kinzinger says that former President Donald Trump is "absolutely guilty of a crime" stemming from his involvement in the January 6th riot at the United States Capitol, The Hill reports.

Representative Kinzinger, speaking to CNN's Jake Tapper on Wednesday, says that Trump is "absolutely guilty" while discussing the January 6th Committee.

“I think he’s guilty of a crime. I mean, look, he knew what he did. We’ve made that clear. He knew what was happening prior to January 6th. He pressured the Justice Department officials to say, ‘Hey, just say the election was stolen and leave the rest to me.’ And then the Republicans all need to put the stamp of approval on it,” Kinzinger said.

Kinzinger, who is a member of the House select committee investigating January 6th, pointed to the events leading up to the riot at the Capitol, as well as the 187 minutes between the beginning of the riot and Trump's eventual video message telling people to "go home."

“I think he is absolutely guilty. If he is not guilty of some kind of a crime, I mean, what we’ve basically said is presidents are above the law and they can do everything short of a coup as long as it doesn’t succeed,” Kinzinger stated.

The January 6th committee is reportedly preparing its final report ahead of the new Congress in January, where the panel is expected to make criminal referrals for several people, including Trump, to the DOJ.

