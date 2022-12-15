Top Daytime Anchor Leaving CNN, Rumored to Join Rival

Photo by Josh Hallett via CC 2.0

Top daytime CNN anchor Ana Cabrera has confirmed that she is leaving the network to pursue "new opportunities" after rumors surrounding her impending departure had grown in recent months, The Hill reports.

Cabrera says that she will leave the network next week, with her final show coming on December 22nd.

“I’m looking forward to starting a new chapter in my career, and excited for new opportunities, challenges, and growth to come,” Cabrera said in a tweet confirming the news.

“I’m firmly committed to my work as a journalist in the next stage of my career,” Cabrera reportedly said in a statement to Variety. “But for now, I look forward to hitting pause and spending some extra time with my family.”

Cabrera joined CNN back in 2013, with her most recent role coming in the daytime, hosting the network's afternoon news show. It had been reported earlier that she would be leaving CNN to join MSNBC, but Cabrera has not yet stated precisely what her next career move is.

Cabrera is the most recent talent to leave CNN after the network has faced a slew of employees leaving or being laid off due to sizeable budget cuts at the news media giant. In addition to Cabrera, Barbara Starr announced she would be leaving, as well as John Harwood and Brian Stelter.

Stay informed with News Breaking LIVE, your source for breaking news from around the globe. We offer coverage of top stories in various fields such as media, entertainment, and politics. Follow us on NewsBreak to stay up-to-date on the latest developments.