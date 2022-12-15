Potential Presidential Candidate Calls Trump "Worst Case Scenario" in 2024

Photo by Gage Skidmore via CC SA 3.0

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, who has been rumored to be pursuing a possible run for president in 2024, says that he does not want former President Donald Trump to be the GOP nominee, saying that it could be the "worst case scenario" for the party, Mediaite reports.

Governor Hutchinson, speaking to the Associated Press, says that he has not decided on his political future yet. However, regardless of whether or not he enters the race, the Arkansas governor says that he does not want Trump to gain the nomination, saying it would be a scenario that President Joe Biden "wishes for."

“That’s really the worst scenario,” Hutchinson stated. “That’s almost the scenario that Biden wishes for. And that’s probably how he got elected the first time. It became, you know, a binary choice for the American people between the challenges that we saw in the Trump presidency, particularly the closing days, versus Biden…”

Hutchinson also bashed Trump for his claims that the 2020 election was stolen, saying that it harms the country and is "tearing at the fabric of our democracy."

“It hurts our country,” he said. “I mean, any leader, former president that says suspend the Constitution is tearing at the fabric of our democracy. And so we want to make sure that the people know that it’s Republicans that support the rule of law.”

Despite the criticisms, the Associated Press says that Hutchinson has not ruled out supporting Trump, were he to gain the GOP nomination.

