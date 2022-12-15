Prominent Senator Calls Republicans "Emasculated" for Dealing with Democrats

Photo by Gage Skidmore via CC SA 2.0

Senator Rand Paul hit out at his fellow Republican senators earlier this week, saying that they "emasculated" themselves by agreeing to a spending bill with Democrats, according to Mediaite.

Senator Paul made the comments while speaking to Larry Kudlow on Fox Business, shortly after congressional leaders from both parties had announced that they came to an agreement to fund the government in 2023.

“This brings upon us the lie that Republicans really are fiscally conservative,” he told Kudlow. “The Democrats aren’t. They will not pretend to be fiscally conservative. Not one of them up here gives a darn about the debt.”

“It would take 41 votes,” Paul contends. “If 41 one of us said ‘No’ and held our ground until there was a compromise, we could force Democrats to reduce spending. We have completely and totally abdicated the power of the purse. Republicans are emasculated. They have no power and they are unwilling to gain that power back.”

Senator Paul has stated that he would be against any omnibus deal that was reached between the two parties, instead calling for Republicans to force Congress to pass 12 separate appropriations bills, which would allow Republicans to temporarily block one or two of the bills to gain leverage over policy.

If congressional leaders are not able to get a spending bill done by the deadline, which has now been extended to December 23rd, the result would be a government shutdown until a bill is passed.

