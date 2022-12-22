Elon Musk Suddenly Sells Billions of Dollars Worth of His Company

News Breaking LIVE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Losz_0jj5FC6E00
Photo byTesla Owners Club Belgium

Elon Musk sold over $3.5 billion worth of shares of his automotive company, Tesla, according to a financial filing.

The United States Securities filing released on Wednesday shows that Musk sold 22 million shares of Tesla. The shares were worth a total of over $3.58 billion. The sales were made this week.

Over the past year, Musk has sold nearly $40 billion worth of Tesla stock, according to Reuters.

The sell-off comes as Musk has been working on his newest asset, the social media giant Twitter, which he purchased earlier this fall. As Musk prepared to buy Twitter, and since the sale, shares of Tesla have fallen, with the stock down more than 60 percent this year, "making it one of the worst-performing stocks among major automakers and tech firms this year," Reuters notes.

Musk purchased Twitter in October for $44 billion, and has recently lost the title of the world's richest person. He is now listed as the second richest person in the world, according to a ranking kept by financial news publication Forbes, and a separate index of billionaires kept by another financial news outlet, Bloomberg.

With the latest sale of Tesla stock, Musk now owns just 13.4 percent of the total shares of the company, according to data from Refinitiv.

