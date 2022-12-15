January 6 Committee Makes Major Announcement

Photo by Elvert Barnes

The House Select Committee Investigating the January 6, 2021, Insurrection, has announced that it will be holding its final public hearing this coming Monday, ahead of the release of the full final report from the committee that is set to be released on December 21, according to CNN.

The announcement was made by the chairman of the committee, Rep, Bennie Thompson of Mississippi. The final hearing and the release of the full report are set to come just before members of congress wrap up their session and leave town for the holidays.

When they return, it will be a very different House, as the new Congress begins on January 3, and the Republicans will be taking over control. This means that the select committee will be over, and it is not expected to be relaunched by Republicans during the next Congress.

Another change is that the committee's number two, Republican Liz Cheney of Wyoming, will no longer be in Washington as she lost re-election in a primary election for her seat earlier this year.

Thompson says "the committee will approve the panel's final report on December 19 and make announcements about criminal referrals to the Justice Department, but the public will not see the final report until two days later," per CNN.

There are expected to be multiple criminal referrals made by the committee. The criminal referrals will be sent to the Justice Department, who will decide whether to prosecute. Beyond criminal referrals, Thompson said the committee may make other forms of referrals, including ethics referrals, bar discipline referrals and campaign finance referrals.

