Donald Trump Lobbying Republicans For His Choice For Speaker

Former President Trump has been lobbying members of Congress in support of House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, who is Trump's preferred choice to be the Speaker of the House in the 118th Congress, which officially gavels in at the beginning of January.

The New York Times notes that Trump has been "working the phones, personally pitching right-wing lawmakers on voting to make Representative Kevin McCarthy, the Republican leader he has called 'My Kevin,' the speaker of the House."

Even so, there are a number of defections within the party, so many that there are open questions about whether McCarthy has enough support to be able to take the speaker's gavel when the entire House votes on January 3.

A number of more conservative members, many of whom are members of the House Freedom Caucus, how vowed not to support the California Republican, who won a vote within his party to be the party's official choice for the position.

The Times notes that a top demand from critics of McCarthy within the House is that he agree to a rule where the party can vote to remove a speaker at any time. McCarthy has so far declined to accept this term.

Trump has in recent days and weeks been making the calls on McCarthy's behalf to members asking them to support McCarthy. As of yet, according to the Times, the calls have not done much to change minds.

The piece also notes that Trump, who is running for president again in 2024, "is not entirely sold on the notion of Mr. McCarthy as a strong speaker. But he considers Mr. McCarthy better than the alternative, including improbable scenarios in which the job instead might go to a moderate who can draw some votes from Democrats, or in which a handful of Republicans defect and help to elect a Democratic speaker."

As far as whether he believes he will have the votes to get the Speaker gavel, McCarthy says "we've been making a lot of progress. I think people are in a much better place, and I think we'll all find a place to get together,"

