Georgia Secretary of State Calls For Major Change To Georgia Election

Photo by Vern Ehlers

Brad Raffensperger, the Georgia Secretary of State, is making calls for a major election change in the state that would do away with the run-off election.

In a statement put out by the secretary of state on Wednesday, Raffensperger noted that Georgia is one of the only states that have a system that leads to this type of run-off.

In 2020 and this year, the Senate races in the state came down to a run-off because no candidate was able to reach 50 percent of the vote due to some votes going to a third-party candidate.

All three run-off elections were eventually won by a Democrat, including this year, when Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock defeated former football star Herschel Walker.

In the statement, Raffensperger said, “Georgia is one of the only states in the country with a General Election runoff. We’re also one of the only states that always seems to have a runoff. I’m calling on the General Assembly to visit the topic of the General Election Runoff and consider reforms.

“No one wants to be dealing with politics in the middle of their family holiday. It’s even tougher on the counties who had a difficult time completing all of their deadlines, an election audit and executing a runoff in a four-week time period.”

The press release from Raffensperger’s office also notes that the General Assembly in the state meets in January and that they could take up changes to the runoff at that time.

