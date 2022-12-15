New Zealand Government Announces Cigarette Ban

Photo by Paolo Neo

The country of New Zealand has announced that it will begin banning any sales of cigarettes to anybody born after 2008.

The ban will be a lifetime ban in an attempt to avoid anybody born after 2008 from becoming smokers, according to the New York Times.

The Times notes that “Under the new laws, which take effect next year, the country’s smoking age of 18 would be raised year by year until it applied to the whole population. Beginning in 2023, those under 15 would be barred from buying cigarettes for the rest of their lives.”

The country has worked in recent years to reduce the number of smokers in the country, making changes such as raising cigarette prices. Prices of a pack of cigarettes in New Zealand are among the highest in the world, at about $20.

The Times notes that around 90 percent of the tobacco retailers in the country will have lost their licenses to sell tobacco by the end of 2023.

Changes will also be made to vaping products, as the level of nicotine in them will be required to be lowered in an attempt to lower the risk of addiction.

The moves seem to have worked. According to research, only about eight percent of people in New Zealand reported smoking every day as of this year, which has cut the smoking rates in the country in half over the past decade.

