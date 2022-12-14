Twitter Co-Founder Expresses Regret Over Trump Ban, Calling it "The Wrong Thing for the Internet and Society"

Photo by JD Lasica via CC Attribution 2.0

Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey appeared to express regret over the decision to ban Donald Trump from the social media platform, saying that he believed they did the "right thing for the public company business" but that it was "the wrong thing for the internet and society," Mediaite reports.

Dorsey made the comments in a blog post on Tuesday, as he expressed regret over the decision to permanently ban Donald Trump, a decision that was later reversed after Elon Musk gained control of the social media giant.

“I generally think companies have become far too powerful, and that became completely clear to me with our suspension of Trump’s account,” Dorsey wrote. “As I’ve said before, we did the right thing for the public company business at the time, but the wrong thing for the internet and society.”

“I continue to believe there was no ill intent or hidden agendas, and everyone acted according to the best information we had at the time. Of course mistakes were made,” he wrote. “But if we had focused more on tools for the people using the service rather than tools for us, and moved much faster towards absolute transparency, we probably wouldn’t be in this situation of needing a fresh reset (which I am supportive of). Again, I own all of this and our actions, and all I can do is work to make it right.”

At the time of the ban, Dorsey was firm in the belief that they had made the right choice, however, now he says that he believes large companies are given too much ability to shape and control public conversation, likening it to governments who do the same.

"Of course governments want to shape and control the public conversation, and will use every method at their disposal to do so, including the media. And the power a corporation wields to do the same is only growing. It’s critical that the people have tools to resist this, and that those tools are ultimately owned by the people. Allowing a government or a few corporations to own the public conversation is a path towards centralized control," the former Twitter CEO added.

Stay informed with News Breaking LIVE, your source for breaking news from around the globe. We offer coverage of top stories in various fields such as media, entertainment, and politics. Follow us on NewsBreak to stay up-to-date on the latest developments.